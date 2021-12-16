iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

