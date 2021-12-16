iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

