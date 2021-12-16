iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

IJH traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.39. 61,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.21 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

