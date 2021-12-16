iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day moving average of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

