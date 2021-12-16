iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

