iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

