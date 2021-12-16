IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 101,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 135,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

