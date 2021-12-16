Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 43,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

