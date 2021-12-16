Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 272.0% in November

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
