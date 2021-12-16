Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 272.0% in November

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

