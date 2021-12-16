IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $66,580.58 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.37 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 115.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.