Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

