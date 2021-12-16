Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Up 4.7%

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.64. 46,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,099,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley lowered Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

