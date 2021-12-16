Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

