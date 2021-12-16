Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $163.68 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

