Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.71.

Signature Bank stock opened at $303.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

