Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the software’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -908.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,543 shares of company stock valued at $29,471,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

