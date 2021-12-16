Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $346.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.32 and a 200 day moving average of $356.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

