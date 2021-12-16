Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 44.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 33.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average is $264.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.