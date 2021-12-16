Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Up 3.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 16,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

