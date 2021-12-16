James H. Lee Sells 8,809 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

