Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.47

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 14928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.