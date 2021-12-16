Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPXGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 46,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.