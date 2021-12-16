Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $293,697.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00211429 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.