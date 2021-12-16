JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.86) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.86) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.86) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.33 ($12.86).

JD opened at GBX 204 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.58. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

