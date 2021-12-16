Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €16.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.83 ($17.78).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

