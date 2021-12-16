Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

