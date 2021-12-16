Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $55.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.