Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.05 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

