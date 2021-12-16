Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Buy

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

