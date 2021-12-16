Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the November 15th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JRVMF stock remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 350,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

