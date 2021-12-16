Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price rose 9.9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 22,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,258,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Specifically, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

