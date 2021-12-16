Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $25.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

