Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

KFS stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

