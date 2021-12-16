JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

