JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target to €137.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.