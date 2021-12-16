JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $330.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

