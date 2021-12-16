JUST (JST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281.96 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $427.66 million and $281.96 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.35 or 0.08305559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.83 or 0.99848763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

