K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target Cut to GBX 414

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 452 ($5.97) to GBX 414 ($5.47) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.37 million and a P/E ratio of 46.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.02. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($7.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,654.68). Also, insider Anthony John Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($40,306.59). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

