Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 2,306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

