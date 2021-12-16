Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

