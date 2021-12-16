Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.