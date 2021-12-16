Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.11. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average is $288.16. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,347,000 after purchasing an additional 336,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,257,000 after purchasing an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

