KARMA Price Up 72.5% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $18.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056207 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00547314 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

