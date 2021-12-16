Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

