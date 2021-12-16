Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 216.7% in November

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Kaya
