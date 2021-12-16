Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 216.7% in November

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

