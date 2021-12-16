Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underperform

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Progressive stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

