Keith Brackpool Buys 30,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Brackpool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Brackpool acquired 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 12,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,515. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadiz by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 33.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

