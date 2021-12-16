Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

KEL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$4.71. 315,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,676. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.