Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.60 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.60 ($6.29) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.05 ($6.80). The company had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ceconomy has a one year low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

