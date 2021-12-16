Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 1,915 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

